Sidewalk dedication held



Cutting the ribbon on the new handicap-accessible sidewalk on Saturday morning, pictured left to right, are Tyler City Administrator Stephanie LaBrune, Marlys Christensen, Lincoln County A.C.E Coordinator Jody Hexum, Ron Skjong, MNRAAA Program Developer Molly Peterson, Tyler City Councilperson Cricket Raschke, Janet Bush, RDN of Southwest Health and Human Services and daughter Mackenzie.

By Mark Wilmes

A coalition with members from Southwest Health & Human Services, Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging (MNRAAA), A.C.E of Lincoln County, Southwest Initiative Fund and the City of Tyler came together on Saturday morning to celebrate the completion of a $12,000 handicap accessible sidewalk installation by the Tyler Pool earlier this year. The project was initiated by a group known as Tyler Safe, Walkable Community that was formed to help make walking and fitness easier in the community. A total of $10,000 of the money was raised through MNRAAA’s Age-Friendly Communities Grant…

