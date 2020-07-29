Virtual Relay for Life event Saturday

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



The 2020 Lincoln County Relay For Life event will look a lot different this year, with plans to hold an online event on August 1 beginning at 5 p.m. The local Relay Event Leadership Team has now canceled all live, in-person events due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and the dangers those events would pose to cancer survivors. To watch the event, go to www.facebook.com/lincoln.county.mn.relayforlife/ as 2020 event co-chair Kathy Wilmes and Leadership Team Entertainment chair will host a Facebook event with recognition of survivors, photos of virtual luminaria and entertainment from throughout the county.

For the full story and photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.