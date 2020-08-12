Allen Lund recently donated $10,000 to the Tyler American Legion Post 185. Allen is a Korean War veteran and member of Post 185 for 65 years, having been recruited by his brother-in-law Leon Schnell. With this donation Allen hopes Post 185 can be on solid financial ground to continue to help veterans and community organizations in Tyler. Above: Pastor Wayde Kenneke accepted a $10,000 donation from Allen Lund last week for The Rock in downtown Tyler. Lund, who has made several do­nations to organizations in the past weeks says it is something that makes him happy. “It’s better to give than to receive.” Thanks to Allen from Tyler!

Filed under Community