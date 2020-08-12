Better to give
August 12, 2020
Allen Lund recently donated $10,000 to the Tyler American Legion Post 185. Allen is a Korean War veteran and member of Post 185 for 65 years, having been recruited by his brother-in-law Leon Schnell. With this donation Allen hopes Post 185 can be on solid financial ground to continue to help veterans and community organizations in Tyler. Above: Pastor Wayde Kenneke accepted a $10,000 donation from Allen Lund last week for The Rock in downtown Tyler. Lund, who has made several donations to organizations in the past weeks says it is something that makes him happy. “It’s better to give than to receive.” Thanks to Allen from Tyler!Filed under Community |
