Connie Linnett
Connie A. Linnett, age 62, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2 at Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville. Her funeral service was Saturday, Aug. 8, 2 p.m. at Alliance Church in Tyler. Visitation was one hour prior to the funeral service at church. Burial followed at Hope Cemetery in Tyler. Hartquist Funeral Home– Tyler Chapel was entrusted with arrangements. To view Connie’s life history or sign an online registry please visit www. hartquistfuneral.com.
Connie Adair Linnett was born June 20, 1958 to Robert and Marjorie (Cleaveland) Linnett in Tyler. She was raised and attended school in the Tyler area, graduating in 1975. She furthered her education at Southwest State University in Marshall, where she earned her degree. Connie then began a dedicated career of over 40 years with the U.S. Postal Service in Marshall, and later Burnsville. On Sunday, Aug. 2 Connie passed away at Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville at the age of 62 years, one month and 13 days.
Connie was an avid fan of the Minnesota Twins and enjoyed attending their games. She especially loved watching outdoor baseball in the summertime. She also loved to fish and travel by train. Her father, Robert, had gifted her some snowshoes a few years ago, which she loved going out and using. Connie was a kind, thoughtful, caring and selfless person. She had a gentle heart. Connie always wanted the best for others and worked to make other people feel special. She never missed a milestone in her loved one’s lives and was always there to build them up. Connie saw the good qualities in people. She loved her family deeply and truly adored her nieces, nephews, and cats. She will be greatly missed.
Connie is remembered by her father, Robert Linnett of Tyler; siblings Ranae (Dave) Humpal of Indianapolis, Indiana, Russell (Cheryl) Linnett of Goodhue, and Janelle (Larry) Propp of West Fargo, North Dakota; nephews Daniel Humpal, Kyle (Marrissa) Linnett, Jason (Jenny) Linnett, and Adam Linnett (Mallory); great-nephew Liam Robert Linnett; and great-niece Lorelei Linnett. She was preceded in death by her mother Marjorie, and her beloved cats Ariel, Number One and Number Two.
