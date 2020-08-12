Connie Linnett

June 20, 1958 – Aug. 2, 2020

Connie A. Linnett, age 62, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2 at Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville. Her funeral service was Saturday, Aug. 8, 2 p.m. at Alliance Church in Tyler. Visitation was one hour prior to the funeral service at church. Burial followed at Hope Cemetery in Tyler. Hartquist Funeral Home– Tyler Chapel was entrust­ed with arrangements.

Connie Adair Linnett was born June 20, 1958 to Rob­ert and Marjorie (Cleave­land) Linnett in Tyler. She was raised and attended school in the Tyler area, graduating in 1975. She furthered her education at Southwest State Univer­sity in Marshall, where she earned her degree. Connie then began a dedicated ca­reer of over 40 years with the U.S. Postal Service in Marshall, and later Burns­ville. On Sunday, Aug. 2 Connie passed away at Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville at the age of 62 years, one month and 13 days.

Connie was an avid fan of the Minnesota Twins and enjoyed attending their games. She especially loved watching outdoor baseball in the summer­time. She also loved to fish and travel by train. Her father, Robert, had gifted her some snowshoes a few years ago, which she loved going out and using. Con­nie was a kind, thoughtful, caring and selfless person. She had a gentle heart. Connie always wanted the best for others and worked to make other people feel special. She never missed a milestone in her loved one’s lives and was always there to build them up. Connie saw the good qual­ities in people. She loved her family deeply and truly adored her nieces, neph­ews, and cats. She will be greatly missed.

Connie is remembered by her father, Robert Lin­nett of Tyler; siblings Ra­nae (Dave) Humpal of Indi­anapolis, Indiana, Russell (Cheryl) Linnett of Good­hue, and Janelle (Larry) Propp of West Fargo, North Dakota; nephews Daniel Humpal, Kyle (Marrissa) Linnett, Jason (Jenny) Lin­nett, and Adam Linnett (Mallory); great-nephew Liam Robert Linnett; and great-niece Lorelei Lin­nett. She was preceded in death by her mother Mar­jorie, and her beloved cats Ariel, Number One and Number Two.