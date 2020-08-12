County will look at Monarch Butterfly preservation options within the county
Jason Overby of Lincoln-Pipestone Rural Water presented the annual report to the Lincoln County Board on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, Aug. 4. The meeting opened with Jason Overby of Lincoln Pipestone Rural Water (LPRW) presenting their annual report. According to Overby, LPRW received a clean audit report for their FY2019. Their total indebtedness decreased in 2019 and they added the community of Edgerton to their system. During 2019, LPRW added 40 new rural customers, three of them from Lincoln County. The new customers were categorized in the following way: 27 residential customers, 10 livestock customers and three office buildings….
