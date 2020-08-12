County will look at Monarch Butterfly preservation options within the county



Jason Overby of Lincoln-Pipestone Rural Water presented the annual report to the Lincoln County Board on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, Aug. 4. The meeting opened with Jason Overby of Lincoln Pipestone Rural Water (LPRW) presenting their annual report. According to Overby, LPRW received a clean audit report for their FY2019. Their total indebtedness decreased in 2019 and they added the community of Edger­ton to their system. Dur­ing 2019, LPRW added 40 new rural customers, three of them from Lin­coln County. The new cus­tomers were categorized in the following way: 27 residential customers, 10 livestock customers and three office buildings….

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.