Fall sports delayed until spring by MSHSL
August 12, 2020
RTR Head Volleyball Coach Daynica Brown
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors, at its meeting on Aug. 4, approved moving football and volleyball to a modified spring season, with boys and girls cross country remaining in the fall for now. In a statement, MSHSL Executive Director Erich Martens said the board tried to balance the need for activities while keeping students healthy…
Filed under School, Sports |
