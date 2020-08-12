Lincoln County 4-H goes virtual



Pictured clockwise from top left—Blake DeVries in the Beef Showcase; Aiden Jerzak in the Virtual Gardening Challenge with the longest cucumber; Matthew Grooters competing in the Virtual Dairy competition; Anna Wiese in the Virtual Cloverbud category.

By Mark Wilmes

Far too many stories this year have started with “nobody could have expected the 2020—fill-in-the-blank—to look like this.” You can add Extension Educator Michele VanDyke to the list of people with one of those stories. VanDyke is in charge of Lincoln County 4-H youth development. As with many other events this year, it was necessary for 4-H members to adapt and rework everything they had become ac­customed to in their respective years participating in the orga­nization.

“Lincoln County 4-H is part of the University of Minnesota Extension,” VanDyke said last week. “Therefore, we follow the guidelines laid out by the Uni­versity of Minnesota and our Extension leadership. Initially, all face-to-face programming was canceled through March 31, which was eventually extended through July 1.”

