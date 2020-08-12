Local fire squad comes out on top



The Ruthton/Holland Fire Department Team won the Woodstock Fire/EMS Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 8, defeating Woodstock Fire/EMS, Woodstock Non-Fire, and Pipestone. Pictured from left to right in front are Andy Schelhaas, Merle Zeinstra, Matt Schelhaas, Devin Schulze, Nathan McConnell and Chris Schulze; in back are Nathan Boeve, Jared Dagel, Casey Fritz, Collin Moeller, Cody Fritz, Brent Dagel and Nick Schulze.

