Local fire squad comes out on top
August 12, 2020
Filed under Community, Sports
The Ruthton/Holland Fire Department Team won the Woodstock Fire/EMS Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 8, defeating Woodstock Fire/EMS, Woodstock Non-Fire, and Pipestone. Pictured from left to right in front are Andy Schelhaas, Merle Zeinstra, Matt Schelhaas, Devin Schulze, Nathan McConnell and Chris Schulze; in back are Nathan Boeve, Jared Dagel, Casey Fritz, Collin Moeller, Cody Fritz, Brent Dagel and Nick Schulze.
