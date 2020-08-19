Fall sports will change this year
August 19, 2020
Last year’s first-year RTR cross country team: (from left) Brice Roelofs, Aidan Johnson, Gabby Wieme, Grace Klumper and Faith Thomsen.
By Mark Wilmes
With guidance sent out by the Minnesota State High School League earlier this month, RTR football and volleyball will move to spring of 2021, leaving only cross country competing this fall.
RTR head football coach Josh Fredrickson said the news came as a disappointment to many…
