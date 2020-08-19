Opera House continues to navigate through pandemic
August 19, 2020
Morgan Benson of Tracy will be among the acts performing in an online fundraiser for the Lake Benton Opera House.
By Mark Wilmes
The 2020 Lake Benton Opera House season continues to dwindle as the pandemic and state mandates have hampered live productions. The latest show to fall is “Elf: The Musical” that was slated for November. Rehearsals would have had to be starting up in September with no signs that indoor shows will be allowed in the near future at a capacity that would not lose money.
A decision has been made to move the 2020 Opera House Children’s Theater online…
