Opera House continues to navigate through pandemic

August 19, 2020

LBOH01
Morgan Benson of Tracy will be among the acts performing in an online fundraiser for the Lake Benton Opera House.

By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com

The 2020 Lake Benton Opera House season con­tinues to dwindle as the pandemic and state man­dates have hampered live productions. The latest show to fall is “Elf: The Musical” that was slated for November. Rehears­als would have had to be starting up in September with no signs that indoor shows will be allowed in the near future at a ca­pacity that would not lose money.
A decision has been made to move the 2020 Opera House Children’s Theater online…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.

Filed under Community |