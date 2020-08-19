Reserved parking
August 19, 2020
Filed under Community, School
RTR Students will be donating funds to the RTR Honor Society for the right to paint a personal parking spot at the high school this weekend. Money raised will be used to buy the members t-shirts as well as for our Christmas is for Sharing, hospice donation and other community donations. Pictured above—RTR student Madison Wells got her’s done a week early over the weekend.
