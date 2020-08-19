RTR to begin classes Wednesday, August 27

By Mark Wilmes

The RTR School District is scheduled to open the 2020-2021 school year with a detailed set of guidelines in order to keep students and families safe, with a goal of not needing to resort to distance learning if at all possible.

Local health officials stress that keeping schools open in Lincoln and surrounding counties will fall as much upon the behavior of community members as it will students. The first line of defense will start at home…

