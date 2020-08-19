Youth showcase a year of 4-H learning



Cari Baune of Tyler, 4-H Fine Arts winner.

Throughout Minnesota, 4-H educators, volunteers, and youth are putting their innovation skills to work as they create alternative experiences to 2020 county fairs, including the Lincoln County Fair.

On July 25-31, Lincoln County 4-H’ers shared their skills and accomplishments with judges in a modified showcase environment, as necessitated by COVID-19. The annual livestock shows took place in an in-person setting that prioritized safe practices for youth. Static projects were judged in virtual settings. To help safeguard health and safety, the events were not open to the public. Photos and video highlights are available on the Lincoln County 4-H Facebook page.

