Area athletes compete on 14U SD State Youth Fastpitch Tournament team



The South Dakota state champion youth fastpitch team from Dell Rapids— Haley Rydell, Makayla O’Meara, Liz Price, Elly Olson, Maya Lee, Abby Timm, Kya Alderson, Josie Baumberger and Maya Heinitz. Not pictured are Head Coach Jenny Alderson and Assistant Coach Robert O’Meara.

The South Dakota State Youth Fastpitch tourna­ment was held in Sioux Falls Friday, Aug. 7 through Sunday, Aug. 9. It was a great weekend for the Dell Rapids 14U team.

In the first round, Dell Rapids defeated the Blue Devils from Watertown by a score of 12-0. Maya Lee had three RBIs with two hits. Her first hit was with bases loaded bring­ing in three runs. Makayla O’Meara also had a great bat with one hit for two RBIs and one triple…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.