Area election filings
August 26, 2020
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
Final filing date for area elections was Aug. 11. The following is a look at who filed in area towns ahead of the Nov. 3 General Election.
In the City of Tyler, incumbent Joan Jagt was the only person filing for mayor; incumbents Scott Dressen and Kenneth Jensen filed for two open council seats.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
