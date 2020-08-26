County Commissioners hear update on broadband project



County Commissioners Mic VanDeVere (left) and Jack Vizecky.

By Mark Wilmes

The Lincoln County Commissioners received an update on the broadband project from Bryan Roth of IRC at last week’s meeting. Chairman Joe Drietz was not present at the meeting. Commissioner Mic VanDeVere ran the meeting in his absence.

Roth reported on the main line crews that are currently installing the distribution line for broadband access.

“That should be completed by the end of this month,” Roth said. “We are having a little issue with some DNR approval. I have reached out to (Sen. Amy) Klobuchar’s office to see if she can help expedite the process. It’s about two-and-a-half miles of main line that we can’t get in without the permit, but it does affect about 56 possible customers.”

