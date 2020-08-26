July 18, 1932 – Aug. 21, 2020

Duane Nelsen, age 88 of rural Tyler, died peacefully on Friday, Aug. 21 at his home. A visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 26, 5-7 p.m. at First English Lutheran Church in Tyler, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held Thursday, Aug. 27, 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Memo­rial Hill Cemetery in Lake Benton. Arrangements are with the Hartquist Funeral Home – Tyler Chapel. To sign an online registry and view Duane’s life his­tory, please visit www. hartquistfuneral.com.

Duane Andrew Nelsen was born July 18, 1932 to M. Axel and Helen (Jor­dahl) Nelsen in Garretson, South Dakota. He attended school in Garretson until the eighth grade, when he began farming full time with his father. Prior to completing his education, Duane would often deliver milk and cream for the family’s dairy before go­ing to school. He worked hard his entire life, milk­ing cows for 50 years and always raised several hundreds of cattle for the sale barn. Duane was united in marriage to Irma Mohrman at First English Church in Marshall on Dec. 23, 1951. The couple was blessed with four chil­dren and nearly 70 years of marriage. Duane and his children continued to raise cattle and farm to support the animals until he officially retired at the age of 86, though he was still more than willing to lend a helping hand. He continued to live on his farm until his passing on Friday, Aug. 21 at the age of 88 years, one month, and three days.

He was a member of First English Lutheran Church in Tyler. Duane was a hardworking man of God and devoted himself to his Lord and Savior. During their youth, Duane and Irma enjoyed dancing, es­pecially at the Showboat in Lake Benton and the Hol­lyhock in Hatfield. Duane was a people person and also an animal lover, hav­ing a special bond with an­imals that would ride with him on the tractor and the four-wheeler. He loved his family fiercely and will be greatly missed.

Duane is survived by his beloved wife, Irma; their children— Bev (Don) Roll­er of Tyler, Kristi (Merlin) Thompson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Paul Nelsen of Lake Benton; sev­en grandchildren— Rick Jordahl, Trudy Jordahl, Priscilla (Josh) Osland, Matt (Chandra) Prosch, Josh (Nikki) Prosch, Chris­topher Prosch and Mar­quette (Cole) Nordmeyer; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Lowell Nelsen of Lake Benton; and many loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his son Mark Nelsen; his grandchildren Cassie Nelsen and Nick Nelsen; his parents; and his sisters Darlene Holt and Veryl Jean Eagan.