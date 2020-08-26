Olsen happy to be back with students



New RTR Elementary Principal Cristy Olsen.

By Mark Wilmes

RTR Elementary students will be greeted by a new face in the principal’s office this week, as Cristy Olsen began duties in the position earlier this summer. Olsen, who has been in education since the mid-2000s, lives in Hendricks with her husband Travis.

“He grew up in this area,” Olsen said. “I grew up West River (South Dakota). I’m from Custer originally.”

The Olsens have two children, Taylor and Emily.

