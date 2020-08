RTR 10U ends season

The RTR 10U baseball team recently completed their abbreviated 2020 season. Players and coaches pictured, from left to right in front, are Tucker Shrunk, Macrae Peterson, Riley King, Levi Kraft, Chris Janish and Aiden Wichmann. In back are Jonah Johnson, Cody King, Bennet Bedow, Monique Martinez, Justin Kerkaert, Michah Johnson, Lincoln Schreurs, Lake Wichmann, Todd Wichmann and Jessi Wichmann.

Filed under School, Sports