Tale of two parking lots

Pictured top: An aerial view of the newly-curbed parking lot at the RTR School site. Below: The old RTR parking lot also got a refresh, as RTR students donated money for the right to paint their own personal parking spot for the 2020-2021 school year. The RTR Honor Society under advisor Alissa Moat raised just over $1,000, with proceeds going to purchase t-shirts for the students and donations for Christmas is for Sharing, area hospice and other community programs.–Photos courtesy of Michael Beach

Filed under Community, School