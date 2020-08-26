Up to the challenge



Chelsey Gravley holds a thank-you card she received from Tyler Legion Post 185. Chelsey recently completed the Veterans 22 Challenge, which consists of 22 push-ups a day for 22 days to raise awareness of the heart wrenching issue that there are 22 veterans a day who commit suicide. Each day Chelsey posted her push-up workout on Facebook and challenged a family member or friend to join her in the Veterans 22 Challenge.

Filed under Community